Tonight's Retro SmackDown kicked off with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns coming out to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso at his side, and fans were eager to hear what he had to say after his defeat and exile of Daniel Bryan from SmackDown. Last week Reigns was able to take down Bryan and send him off of SmackDown for good, and everyone knew he would have something to say about it all after such a big win. Reigns was all smiles in the ring, and the question was, would Cesaro attempt to take him down again?