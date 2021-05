Portland might have done Phoenix a favor by knocking off Utah last night, but don’t expect much gratitude to be shown in tonight’s Trail Blazers vs Suns matchup. If the Suns can win their final three games and get some help they could finish with the top record in the West. The Blazers might be a little winded tonight but they are still a great test for Phoenix. We will see if this team has anything left in the tank to beat the second-best team in the Western Conference. On the season, Portland is 9-7 SU on no rest.