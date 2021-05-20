Battery breakthrough: Dal researcher receives $3.3M to revolutionize the way batteries are made

May is National Electrical Safety Month and if the past year taught us anything about safety, it is the relentless need to adapt to any safety challenge. No one could have foreseen a pandemic waylaying life in the manner that Covid-19 has, but it did shed light on the construction industry’s capacity to collaborate on solutions to keep projects moving. It proved our mettle as an essential industry, but also reinforced the concept we must all embrace — limitless safety.