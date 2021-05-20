Battery breakthrough: Dal researcher receives $3.3M to revolutionize the way batteries are made
Mark Obrovac, a professor in Dal’s Faculty of Science, has received $3.3 million to advance his work in helping revolutionize the way batteries are made. The funding is made possible through support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and Novonix, a world-class battery materials and technology company, through NSERC’s Alliance Grants program. The grants program supports research projects led by strong, complementary, collaborative teams that will generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results to create benefits for Canada.www.dal.ca