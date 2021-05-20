newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Fisherman with famous name dies in Vermont creek

By Brian Niemietz
NY Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Woods — a fisherman who shares a name with a famous actor — is dead at 67. Fark.com seized on the striking information that appears in a story posted by Vermont news outlet WCAX, which simply refers to the victim as a “West Rutland man” in its headline. Woods...

www.nydailynews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
James Woods
Person
Kevin Bacon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisherman#Accident#Trophy Hunting#Wcax#Cpr#Man#Otter Creek#Police#Friends#Suspect#Instagram Wednesday#Singer Shooter Jenning#Casino#Fark Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Vermont Statewhdh.com

2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Vermont

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said. The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. The second crash happened late Saturday night on...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
WCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

﻿A Vermont man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-89 Saturday.

A Vermont man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-89 late Saturday night. Vermont State Police say Joseph Jerome, 47, was heading north near Richmond around 11:30 p.m. Police say Jerome was already dead by the time emergency crews arrived. This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is...
Vermont Stateccenterdispatch.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Juvenile dies in Townshend crash

Vermont State Police Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, the Vermont State Police was informed that the juvenile operator died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. ***Initial news release, 12:10 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021​***. On 05/13/2021 at 1940 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a...
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Williston

Vermont State Police On Saturday night the Vermont State Police were called to respond to Interstate 89, northbound, for a report of a motorcycle that had crashed. When police arrived on scene they found the operator of the motorcycle, Joseph Jerome, deceased. Williston Police Department, Richmond Rescue, and Richmond Fire...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
Vermont StateNorwalk Hour

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
Vermont StatePosted by
Sulabh Gupta

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Montpelier, Vermont

Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont is a perfect spot for a weekend getaway. It is the seat of the International Vine and Wine Fair. Montpelier is also one of the least populous state capitals in the United States. While the city is famous for attractions like Place de la Comedie, the Musee Fabre, and the medieval streets, its food scene is very often underappreciated.
Vermont StateBennington Banner

The Checkup for May 16: 'Breakthrough cases' rare in Vermont

"Breakthrough cases," in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, have occurred among 161 of the 250,000-plus fully-vaccinated Vermonters, the Vermont Department of Health has reported. That translates to one in more than 1,550, or 0.06 percent. "COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. However, the vaccines...
Vermont StateBrattleboro Reformer

Townshend teen dies from crash injuries

TOWNSHEND -- Vermont State Police said Saturday that the juvenile driver from Townshend involved in a crash Thursday evening has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the accident. Police would not release the name of the driver, who was 15, according to Vermont State Police. Police had...
WCAX

Lowest Vermont COVID hospitalizations in months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in six months, less than 10 people are in Vermont hospitals with COVID-19. One person is in the ICU. Gov. Phil Scott commemorated the milestone with a tweet. The health department hosted nine walk-in clinics across the state Saturday. There’s another Sunday...