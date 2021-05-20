Governor Vetoes Insurance Bill

March 2020 File Photo provided by Gov. WolfHARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting that a group of 21 state senators from both parties urged Gov. Tom Wolf to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions three days earlier for the benefit of businesses hoping to profit over the holiday weekend. The lawmakers sent the letter to the administration Friday that read, in part, “as we look forward toward a brighter future, we must also acknowledge how much damage these restrictions have caused, as well as the pressing need to give these employers a boost to ensure their long-term survival.” Moving the timeline up from Memorial Day to the Friday before, the letter concludes, would help ease the financial strain experienced across the state, particularly for the hard-hit hospitality industry.