The much-anticipated Ford F-150 Lightning, the all-electric F-150 that revives an iconic pickup name, is set to debut May 19—but a certain someone is receiving an exclusive first look a day early. That someone is President Joe Biden, who visited Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, today, to play up EVs and the future of the car industry. During the President's speech, which took place in front of an old F-series pickup, a current F-150, and a covered-up electric F-150 Lightning, wouldn't you know it, the sheet slipped off the Lightning (the silver truck to the left of the white F-150).