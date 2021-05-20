One Piece Reveals Zeus' Fate
Big Mom has turned a lot of Straw Hat fans' heads with her latest actions in One Piece's War For Wano Arc, with her entering the battlefield on the side of Kaido, but then deciding that the Beast Pirates are now her enemies as well, leaving no friends for her in this fight. Surrounded by the likes of Hera, Napoleon, and Prometheus, Zeus follows suit with his mother's actions, deciding that he can't bear to stand to see Nami in trouble, unleashing a full assault on the biggest of moms which determines the fate of this storm cloud.comicbook.com