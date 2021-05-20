One Piece Reveals Zeus' Fate

The War for Wano is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation as the Straw Hat Pirates tussle with Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it seems as if the sides between the heroes and the villains are becoming that much more blurry, as Big Mom has one of Kaido's strongest warriors in her sights. Following Big Mom's discovery that the Beast Pirates had slashed and burned the tiny town known as Okobore, it seems that if the former Rock Pirate is looking to get some revenge before once again picking up arms against the Straw Hat Pirates.