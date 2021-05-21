newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule set for Round 2 today at Kiawah Island

By Kyle Boone
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chase for the Wanamaker Trophy began Thursday at Kiawah Island in South Carolina where the Ocean Course's myriad tricks and traps are pushing golf's best to the brink at the 2021 PGA Championship. Between the whipping wind, the length of the track and the unforgiving lies for imprecise shots, we're off to a rollicking start to what looks to be a very challenging week at the year's second major.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Henrik Stenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wanamaker Trophy#Eastern Watch#Cbssports Com#The Cbs Sports App#Paramount#Sungjae#Ocean Course#Kiawah Island#Field#The Game#Play#Zalatoris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Kiawah Island, SCFrankfort Times

PGA Championship, field

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The field for the 103rd PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Players listed in the first category for which they are eligible:. PGA CHAMPIONS: Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin...
GolfWTOP

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’21: Facts and figures for PGA at Kiawah

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A brief look at the 103rd PGA Championship (all times EDT):. Site: Kiawah Island GC (Ocean). Field: 156 players (20 PGA professionals). Prize money: TBA ($11 million in 2020). Winner’s share: TBA ($1.98 million in 2020). Defending champion: Collin Morikawa. Last year: Collin Morikawa hit...
Golfrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major winners paired in opening round of PGA Championship

Three current major title holders will be playing together for the first two rounds when the PGA Championship gets underway Thursday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C. Collin Morikawa (2020 PGA Championship), Bryson DeChambeau (2020 U.S. Open) and Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters) will tee off together at 8:44 a.m. ET on Thursday at hole No. 10 in the second major of the 2021. The trio opens on the back nine Thursday and will start their round Friday afternon on the front nine.
GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Kiawah Island, SC104.1 WIKY

Golf-Slow PGA Championship rounds loom at long, windswept Kiawah

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (Reuters) – The prospect of slow five-hour plus rounds looms large at this week’s PGA Championship, which will be played on the longest course in major history at Kiawah Island starting on Thursday. The Atlantic oceanside layout can be stretched to a monster 7,876-yards — and...
NFLGolf.com

2021 Wells Fargo Championship: Final round tee times at Quail Hollow

We’ve reached the final round of play at the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. Below, find everything you need to know to watch on Sunday, including tee time information for every player in the field. Wells Fargo Championship final round preview. Bryson DeChambeau is a ways from contention heading into the...
GolfBarron's

Five Players To Watch At The 103rd PGA Championship

Five Players to Watch at the 103rd PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Kiawah Island, South Carolina:. Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory at the PGA Championship. The 27-year-old American won the 2015 Masters and US Open and the 2017 British Open but had not won since that third major title until snapping a four-year win drought last month at the US PGA Texas Open. His resurgence has been impressive with seven top-10 showings in his past nine events, including a share of third at the Masters last month and ninth at the Byron Nelson last week. Spieth's best PGA finish was second in 2015.
Kiawah Island, SCUS News and World Report

The Latest: Dustin Johnson Opens With 76 at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson's run of poor form continued in the opening round of the PGA Championship. Johnson made two double bogeys in his round of 4-over 76 on Thursday, including on the par-4 18th hole. His...
GolfPosted by
Deseret News

PGA Championship: Tony Finau scrambles to a 74 in first round, is tied for 62nd at windswept Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course

Former Utah resident Tony Finau has some work to do if he hopes to finish in the top 10 of another major golf tournament, let alone win his first. Finau, playing in the 20th major of his career, shot a 2-over-par 74 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course in South Carolina. Finau is tied for 62nd heading into Friday’s second round. He will tee off at 5:38 a.m. MDT Friday morning in a group that includes first-round leader Corey Conners (-5) and Richy Werenski (-1).
GolfGolf.com

Kiawah Island Ocean Course rates: How much is an Ocean Course tee time?

Kiawah Island’s famed Ocean Course is long, difficult and stunning. It’s also fun, just as long as you don’t mind getting your game (and pride) beaten up a little bit. But better yet, it’s public!. That’s right. As you will hear many times during the 2021 PGA Championship broadcast, the...
Kiawah Island, SCNew York Post

Rory McIlroy looks to recapture Kiawah Island magic at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Nine years feels like a few lifetimes ago for Rory McIlroy. This is why the 32-year-old Northern Irishman doesn’t feel like any sort of “defending champion’’ at this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, where he captured his second of four career major championships in 2012.
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...