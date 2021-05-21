2021 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule set for Round 2 today at Kiawah Island
The chase for the Wanamaker Trophy began Thursday at Kiawah Island in South Carolina where the Ocean Course's myriad tricks and traps are pushing golf's best to the brink at the 2021 PGA Championship. Between the whipping wind, the length of the track and the unforgiving lies for imprecise shots, we're off to a rollicking start to what looks to be a very challenging week at the year's second major.www.cbssports.com