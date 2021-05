City of Gibson issued the following announcement on May. 14. On May 11th, the City of Gibson held a meeting regarding a Utility Review for its current Water and Wastewater Systems. For those interested, the information presented at the meeting has been made public. The info provided by Hartman Consultants, LLC can be found through the attached document or a physical copy will be available at City Hall to review. If you wish to read the master copy, just ask for it at the office window.