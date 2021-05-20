newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB’s most efficient no-no of the year: Yankees’ Corey Kluber’s no-hitter by the numbers

By Nick Devlin
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

No-hitters are becoming commonplace through the first eight weeks of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Wednesday was the second straight night the baseball world celebrated a no-hitter, after Spencer Turnbull of the Detroit Tigers accomplished the feat Tuesday against Seattle. Among the more memorable no-hit moments this year, there was Joe Musgrove, just a week into the season, giving the San Diego Padres their first ever no-hitter. Then John Means of the Orioles became the first pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter where the only baserunner came after reaching base on a dropped third strike.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
118K+
Followers
54K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Madison Bumgarner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Orioles#The Detroit Tigers#The San Diego Padres#The Texas Rangers#Nickdevlin#Major League Baseball#Right Hander Corey Kluber#Pitches#Texas Hitters#No Hitters#Atlanta#Seattle#Velocity#Strikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCovers.com

Nationals vs Yankees Picks: Another Upset in the Bronx?

Game one between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees was a bit of a shocker, as the Nats pulled off the upset in the opener of their weekend series in the Bronx, but game two has the makings of a tight affair. Max Scherzer will toe the rubber...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Corey Kluber: Earns 100th career win

Kluber (2-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 10 in eight scoreless innings to earn the win against the Tigers on Sunday. Kluber had his best outing of the season Sunday and struck out a season-high 10 batters en route to the 100th win of his career. The right-hander got off to a lackluster start this year but has allowed just one run in 14.2 innings in his last two appearances. Kluber tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Nationals on Saturday.
MLBHartford Courant

Yankees rally past Nationals 4-3 in 11th, Scherzer strikes out 14

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Corey Kluber: One out shy of quality start

Kluber threw 5.2 innings Saturday against the Nationals, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not factor into the decision. Kluber allowed one run on a bases-loaded walk to Juan Soto in the third inning. He was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing the go-ahead run on an RBI single by Starlin Castro on his 101st pitch. The veteran was spared a loss when the Yankees tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and went on to win in extras. Kluber failed to finish the fifth inning in each of his first four starts of the year but has averaged 6.8 innings over his last three starts and now owns a 3.06 ERA on the season.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Corey Kluber rewarded for flashing Cy Young form

Put another notch in the win column for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. His gamble on right-hander Corey Kluber appears to be paying off. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. Kluber, the two-time Cy Young Award...
MLBABC13 Houston

New York plays Houston, aims to build on Kluber's solid showing

LINE: Yankees -118, Astros +101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Corey Kluber. Kluber went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit. The Yankees are 7-7 in home games in 2020. New...
MLBRecord-Journal

Torres’ hits propel Yanks

NEW YORK — The smallest of hits decided a huge pitching matchup. Max Scherzer overwhelmed batters to dominate a Cy Young Award-winning duel with Corey Kluber, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 100th time. After striking out three times against Scherzer, Gleyber Torres blooped a tying single in the ninth inning...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/3/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: As noted here yesterday, the Yankees revealed their minor league team assignments for Triple-A Scranton, Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa, which will all begin play on Tuesday. One name who everyone was searching for the lists was No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez, who will instead begin 2021 in extended spring training. As Yankees player development director Kevin Reese noted back in March, the 18-year-old is incredibly talented but has yet to play a single game stateside. Since he was robbed of Rookie ball in 2020 by the pandemic, that seems to be the most likely eventual destination. Give him time. Let him cook.
MLBelitesportsny.com

New York Yankees: Corey Kluber wins AL Player of the Week

Corey Kluber parlayed two quality starts into being named AL Player of the Week with the New York Yankees. New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber was in top form last week and was rewarded accordingly. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the two-time Cy Young winner is the latest AL Player of the Week.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Max Scherzer dominates, but Yankees hang around to win in extras

NEW YORK — The Yankees were not going out without a fight. They won game two of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals, 4-3, Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning, more than six hours after the first pitch was originally scheduled. And it was Gleyber Torres who came away with the walk-off hit in the eleventh hour.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Time running out on Shane Bieber extension

The Cleveland Indians are someway, somehow a game behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, with the southsiders currently boasting the best record in the major leagues. It’s truly remarkable Cleveland is in the position its in entering play May 14. At times, the lineup can be tough to watch, but the team’s been able to lean on a great bullpen and strong starting pitching.
MLBTimes Daily

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Gio Urshela's three-run homer powers Yankees past Orioles, 5-4

BALTIMORE — Gio Urshela was hobbling around third base on Thursday night and as expected not in the lineup Friday afternoon. Aaron Boone, however, insisted that the third baseman could very much be a factor in Friday night’s game. It was almost like the manager had a premonition. Urshela crushed...
MLBchatsports.com

In two starts against the Orioles and Detroit Tigers, Kluber posted a 0.61 ERA in 14.2 frames. The Yankee righty racked up 15 Ks, yielding eight hits and three free passes.

BRONX, N.Y. — New York Yankees’ starting pitcher Corey Kluber was named American League Player of the Week. The marks the fifth time in Kluber’s career he has been bestowed such an honor. He becomes the first pinstriped pitcher to earn the award since Michael Pineda in May 2015, when he struck out 16 against the Baltimore Orioles.
MLBSportsGrid

May 14 MLB Betting Guide

Start the weekend off with a 16-game MLB slate, complete with aces taking the mound and power bats looking to grab the win to kick off several weekend series. Read below for the games to keep an eye on. New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Moneyline:...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBlindyssports.com

Corey Kluber faces Max Scherzer in Yanks-Nats matchup

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber continues his attempt at a career renaissance when the three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner toes the rubber against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Saturday afternoon. Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA), arrived in New York on a one-year, $11 million deal two...