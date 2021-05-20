MLB’s most efficient no-no of the year: Yankees’ Corey Kluber’s no-hitter by the numbers
No-hitters are becoming commonplace through the first eight weeks of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Wednesday was the second straight night the baseball world celebrated a no-hitter, after Spencer Turnbull of the Detroit Tigers accomplished the feat Tuesday against Seattle. Among the more memorable no-hit moments this year, there was Joe Musgrove, just a week into the season, giving the San Diego Padres their first ever no-hitter. Then John Means of the Orioles became the first pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter where the only baserunner came after reaching base on a dropped third strike.www.nj.com