Both the Wildcats’ soccer teams competed in hard fought games on Monday night. The WCV Girls Soccer team lost a tough game at Kuemper Catholic 2-1. Both teams scored goals in the first period and the tie stayed that way throughout. The Knights managed to edge out a win in a shootout. Despite the loss Sophomore Goalie Kinsey Alt still had a very strong performance, she had 24 Saves on 34 Shots On Goal. This was the ninth loss of the season for the Wildcats. Their next game is tonight at 5:30PM. It’ll be Senior Night against Harlan.