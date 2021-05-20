newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood hospital ending respiratory coronavirus testing

By Staff Report
Killeen Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is ending its respiratory coronavirus testing Friday, the hospital said in a release Thursday. The respiratory coronavirus testing “has been the central location for COVID-19 testing on Fort Hood for more than a year,” the release said. “The move to decentralized testing is part of CRDAMC’s New Normal operations resulting from reduced infection rates and wide availability of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine within the Fort Hood community.”

kdhnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Fort Hood, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Medical Care#Home Care#Crdamc#Pfizer Biontech#Respiratory Coronavirus#Coronavirus Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Covid 19 Symptoms#Active Duty Soldiers#Normal#Darnall#Decentralized Testing#Wide Availability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas StateWSIL TV

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say two Navy training jets collided over South Texas, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries. The Chief of Naval Air Training tweeted that the two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo, about 50 miles southwest of Corpus Christi. One jet with a student and instructor aboard managed to land safely at nearby Naval Air Station Kingsville. The other jet crashed nearby after its student pilot and instructor ejected safely. One of them was treated for minor injuries at a Corpus Christi hospital. The cause of the collision hasn’t been determined.
Posted by
KAJA KJ 97

Man Infected With Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Trip To Texas Beach

A Texas man was infected with flesh-eating bacteria after a family trip to the beach. Robbin Kelly-Dunn says her husband Darrell had to be hospitalized after they and other family members visited Crystal Beach in Galveston County on May 5. Darrell was involved in a golf cart crash that day,...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen airport seeing successful rebound after COVID-19 pandemic

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is continuing on an upward trajectory as it rebounds better than most airports throughout the country. Mike Wilson, the airport manager in Killeen, spoke on how recovery has gone. “Considering what the outlook was looking like in March and April last year, the outlook is...
Killeen, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Soldiers, volunteers help beautify school

KILLEEN — Students from Brookhaven Elementary along with staff, soldiers from Bravo Company, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, and Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership members from Fort Hood, Killeen and Copperas Cove joined together to beautify the school’s footprint and plant flowers April 14. Trista Webb, third grade teacher, and...
Fort Hood, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Congressional delegation addresses Fort Hood quality of life issues

A U.S. congressional delegation addressed quality of life issues at Fort Hood during a press briefing outside of the Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood on Thursday. Congressional members spent two days at Fort Hood and visited barracks, on-base housing and spoke with soldiers and family members who continue to have problems.
Copperas Cove, TXcoveleaderpress.com

City, CCISD benefit from Fort Hood Thrift Shop grants

Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer, a Williams/Ledger Elementary fourth grader, sits beside her sister, Samantha, as they create artwork together. It is one of the activities that help keep Samantha calm. This inspired Spitzer to apply and receive a $1,500 grant from the Fort Hood Area Thrift Shop to assist Copperas Cove ISD in creating sensory classrooms in every elementary school.
Fort Hood, TXPosted by
KCEN

Fort Hood soldier pressing on as Asian hate intensifies in US

FORT HOOD, Texas — Spc. Kyle Yoon is constantly pressing forward in his career with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, working as a mechanic. "It is concerning how the Asian hate is going on all around us," said Spc. Yoon when asked about the growing hate towards Asian-Americans in the country he defends. "Sometimes it's a little nerve-wracking but as long as you stay cautious and aware of your surroundings, I think everything should come out fine."
Fort Hood, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Deputy defense secretary to visit Fort Hood, Army Futures Command

The Department of Defense announced Monday that Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks is traveling to Texas, where she will visit Army Futures Command in Austin and meet with commander Gen, John M. “Mike” Murray and personnel for an overview of their mission. After visiting Futures Command, Hicks will...
Fort Hood, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Skydive Temple

SALADO — Whenever my mother used to ask me, “If your friend jumped off a bridge, would you jump too?” I was usually the smart-aleck who would retort, “Of course! That sounds like fun!”. When I was 17, that is exactly what I did. My friend decided to do some...
Fort Hood, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Congressional delegation assesses progress during Fort Hood visit

FORT HOOD — A congressional delegation of House Armed Services Committee members provided their assessment on the progress of Operation People First, which is the implementation of the recommendations of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, during a press briefing outside of the Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood on Thursday.
Fort Hood, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Transportation office preps for peak PCS season

Instead of May flowers blooming in Central Texas, moving boxes will suddenly “bloom” all over Fort Hood as peak PCS season hits the Great Place once again. While a permanent change of station is not always the most enjoyable part of Army life, it does not have to be as difficult as people expect. Donny Lenore, personal property chief with the Fort Hood Transportation Office, offered some tips to relieve the stress of a PCS move.