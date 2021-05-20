newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dream Horse’ Review: Toni Collette & Damian Lewis In Winning, Feel-Good True Racing Tale

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
 1 day ago

If audiences are looking for a little uplift after a long time locked down, if they want a feeling of hope and human connection, and if they long for just a good old-fashioned, Rocky-like feel-good story, then Dream Horse, is the must-see movie for them. Finally hitting theaters Friday after debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it’s one of those small gems that somehow gets made in the shadow of blockbuster tentpoles and genre films. This true story of a small Welsh town and the unlikely racehorse champion that brings them together is a lovely movie designed to make you feel good about life. Nothing wrong with that.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Butler
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Owen Teale
Person
Damian Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#True Story#Success Story#Welsh#Dream Alliance#Warner Bros#Dream Horse#Song#Genre Films#Character Actors#Documentary#Sundance#Rocky#Festival#Scenes#Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Toni Collette to star in HBO Max's The Staircase

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actress will co-star with Colin Firth on the eight episode limited series based on the acclaimed true-crime docuseries of the same name. Collette will play Kathleen Peterson. Michael Peterson, played by Firth, was convicted of killing his wife Kathleen after he claimed she died falling from a staircase after consuming alcohol and valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object. Collette is an Emmy winner for Showtime's United States of Tara. She was also nominated for an Emmy for Netflix's Unbelievable. Collette also stars in the upcoming Netflix thriller series Pieces of Her.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Toni Collette Joins Colin Firth in Michael Peterson Limited Series 'The Staircase' at HBO Max

The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Macbeth’: Apple TV+ Makes An Awards Play With Joel Coen’s Film Starring Frances McDormand & Denzel Washington

Apple TV+ is still in its toddler stage of development. The newborn/infant stage was rife with lackluster reviews, not-so-great viewership, and a general feeling of disinterest by the greater public. But recently, thanks to the critically acclaimed TV series “Ted Lasso” and major exclusive films like “Cherry” and “Greyhound,” Apple’s streaming service has become a legit contender in the Streaming Wars. And now the tech giant wants to make a real grab at some Oscars by snatching the rights to Joel Coen’s upcoming drama, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Moviesimdb.com

‘Dream Horse’ Review: ‘Seabiscuit’ Meets ‘The Full Monty’ in a Welsh Charmer Starring Toni Collette

About a lovable group of working-class stiffs and red-faced retirees in a former South Wales mining village who find new reason to get out of bed in the morning when they pool their resources and invest in breeding a thoroughbred, Euros Lyn’s “Dream Horse” is more than a little hackneyed for something based on such an amazing true story. And yet, the Rocky-like theatrics that dominate the home stretch — already familiar to anyone who remembers Louise Osmond’s equally winsome 2015 documentary on the subject, “Dark Horse” — are perhaps the least compelling aspect of a light matinee that can fray around the edges as it strains to thread the needle between “The Full Monty” and “Seabiscuit.” On the contrary, “Dream Horse” hits its stride off the track, where the paint-by-numbers drama of winning and losing takes a backseat to a more nuanced tale about the need to get back in the race.
Animalsawardsdaily.com

Euros Lyn’s ‘Dream Horse’ Review

The mining village of Cefn Fforest is a small town in South Wales. The lush, flourishing lowlands give way to windswept pastures, yielding an historic time capsule sparsely inhabited by roughly 4,000 working-class people. Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) has found that her way of life in Cefn Fforest has grown rather mundane. She works the early shift at the town grocery and cares for her elderly parents each afternoon. Following her daily obligations, Jan returns to her simple home to care for her apathetic husband, Brian (Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale). They’ve spent their whole lives in the valley. Life has become routine, a grind. There is a spark missing that goes beyond just their marriage.
MoviesRolling Stone

‘The Human Voice’: Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Pure Cinephile Bliss

There she is, stepping out from behind a screen and seen in glorious close-up: the vibrant red dress, the half-shadowed face, the untamed tangle of ginger hair. (We Stan an icon.) For the next half-hour, you’ll see Tilda Swinton’s spurned woman — she is merely referred to as “Woman” — shop for axes at a hardware store in Madrid, attack an empty suit on a bed, try on several gorgeous outfits, beg and plead for a lover’s return over the phone, hang out with a dog named Dash and set an exquisitely decorated apartment on fire. Or maybe you will watch her do all of this for the next 90 minutes if, like me, you end up watching this three times back to back.
Animalsmenslifedc.com

Dream Horse, an inspiring true story

Now that the Preakness is over, do you still have the thrill of horse racing in your blood? Well, there’s still one more jewel in the run for the Triple Crown. Although Medina Spirit won’t be running and fans wonder if Rombauer will take the victory, the Belmont Stakes will be no less exciting. But that race is still 2 weeks away. Don’t won’t to wait? Hold on to that racing spirit and check out Dream Horse, the new release starting Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.
Moviesharrisondaily.com

Review: Empty nest, full stable in Wales drama 'Dream Horse'

The based-on-a-true-story “Dream Horse,” about a Welsh bartender who turns unlikely race horse breeder, is a feel-good movie that's a little too heavy on the “feel-good" to really do the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
AnimalsJanesville Gazette

Review: Giddy up, 'Dream Horse' is a rousing true story with heart

A small group of townspeople from Wales wades into the waters of big time horse racing in "Dream Horse," an unlikely but true tale that gallops to victory because of the size of its heart. Director Euros Lyn tells this story of a dreamer who upsets the ranks of the...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

The day of ‘female rage’ has dawned – and Kate Winslet is its fed-up face

There’s a scene in Mare of Easttown, the new crime drama on HBO/Sky Atlantic starring Kate Winslet, that with minimal fuss captures a mood rarely seen on TV. Winslet plays a detective in smalltown Pennsylvania, where – when she’s sitting on her sofa one night eating an enormous sandwich – a neighbour throws a gallon of milk through her window. She stops eating, briefly, to survey the wreckage, before returning with exquisite deliberation to the sandwich. Through Winslet’s character, Mare, Easttown nails that rarely excavated, beautifully enacted vibe of the fed-up middle-aged woman.
AnimalsTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: ‘Dream Horse’ wins by a nose

“Dream Horse” is based on the true story of a group of people in Wales who each invested 10 Pounds a week to raise and race a thoroughbred. A couple of decades ago, the horse, Dream Alliance, went on to win a bunch of important races. We’re now at the...
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

In ‘Dream Horse,’ Toni Collette is right at home with spirit of community

At 48, Toni Collette is busier than ever. One could make the case she is doing the best work of her career in recent years. Yet despite jetting around the world to make films such as “Hereditary,” “Knives Out,” her recent Netflix film “Stowaway” and her current release, “Dream Horse,” Collette felt the pull of home. So she and her family, after years of living in the United States, decided to move back to Sydney, near where she grew up and where she became a breakout star with “Muriel’s Wedding” some 27 years ago.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Dream Horse

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Underdog sports movies are always crowd-pleasers, and this one doesn't disappoint. Yes, Dream Horse is somewhat predictable, but so are most movies in the genre. And by confronting issues of (literal) breeding and social class, it helps ensure that audiences root for the unlikely champion. If racism is the defining plague of American history, then classism is the United Kingdom equivalent. So it's particularly notable that Jan and her syndicate are a humble lot of horse owners, villagers who work blue-collar and service industry jobs (with the exception of Howard). These aren't folks who ever imagined rubbing elbows with landed, titled gentry in owners' boxes, but that's where they find themselves, even if it's with a bag of smuggled beer cans ("Welsh champagne," someone yells). Director Euros Lyn (best known for his stellar British TV work like Doctor Who, Happy Valley, and Broadchurch) doesn't delve deeply into the syndicate members' personal lives, focusing primarily on Jan's desire to love and protect Dream Alliance after Rewbell's death.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Mosquito Coast’ Review: Justin Theroux Is in Total Command of Apple’s Ragged Crime Drama

As you’ve likely heard by now, “The Mosquito Coast” is a family affair. The Apple TV+ drama stars Justin Theroux as the rakish patriarch Allie Fox, a character first created by Paul Theroux in his 1981 novel of the same name. Despite pronouncing their shared surname with altered inflections, the series’ executive producers are also nephew and uncle, coming together to retell a 40-year-old story for modern audiences.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Staircase star gives update on new Colin Firth true-crime drama

The Staircase is one of the most popular true-crime docuseries there is, so when it was announced that the Netflix show would be transformed into a dramatised series, fans were ecstatic. The news was made even more exciting by its stellar cast, which consists of Colin Firth, Toni Collette and...
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Dream Horse” Review: Adorable movie runs a solid but familiar track

No breathtaking stretch runs can be seen in “Dream Horse”. Nor will you encounter the tragic moment when a beautiful creature is injured in a truck and has to be defeated. Colorful townspeople, a sequence where everyone gathers around the TV to cheer on local favorites in a large race, a moment of quiet movement between a long-married couple who still loves each other, like “Rocky” There is no thrill. Underdog pulls off unimaginable upset.