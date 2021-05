Peter Crouch has claimed that Leicester City are way ahead of Arsenal following the Foxes FA Cup triumph over the weekend and UEFA Champions League qualification in sight. Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the pundit believes that Brendan Rodgers’ side are ‘miles in front’ of the Gunners following their latest success on the pitch, with Leicester beating Chelsea 1-0 to claim their first FA Cup in their history, a competition the Gunners have won a record 14 times in their history.