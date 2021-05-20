Laudato si' Week recalls encyclical's sixth anniversary

The Catholic Council of Women presented their Traditional May Crowning Ceremony, honoring Our Most Blessed Mother, on this Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021. The May devotions were energized by the four authenticated apparitions of our Blessed Mother. In 1830 Mary appeared to St. Catherine Laboure at Paris, France and instructed her to have the Miraculous Medal struck with the inscription, “Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.” In 1846, she appeared to the children of La Salette, France, and tearfully lamented the lax practice of the faith. In 1858, she appeared to St. Bernadette at Lourdes, identifying herself as the “Immaculate Conception.” Finally, she appeared to the three children at Fatima May 13, 1917, where she instructed the people to pray the rosary daily for peace. One of the earliest apparitions was December 9, 1531 when our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego.