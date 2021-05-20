newsbreak-logo
Laudato si' Week recalls encyclical's sixth anniversary

Cover picture for the articleVatican City, May 20, 2021 / 11:29 am (CNA). The Vatican is observing Laudato si’ Week to mark the sixth anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical on care for our common home. The week includes an online climate summit. “The Laudato si’ action platform will be launched at the end of...

Pope Francis
MinoritiesIndependent Record

Reverend's remarks on race divide the body of Christ

Rev. Brehe’s column claiming Christians are racists, and that evangelical Christians are more racists than other denominations was not accurate, regardless of his research sources. As proof, he claimed that our children’s books about Jesus show him as white, and Jesus was not white. I am an evangelical author writing...
Religioncreation.com

Francis Bacon and the alleged conflict between science and the Bible

As an academically precocious individual, Francis Bacon (1561–1626) attended Cambridge University at age 12 (1573). His father, Sir Nicholas Bacon, was Lord Keeper of the Great Seal under Queen Elizabeth I. His mother, Anne Cooke Bacon, played an important role in his education, teaching him the classics (including Latin and Greek languages), Italian and French, as well as the Bible and Christian doctrine.
Religioncoastalbreezenews.com

May Crowning Ceremony at San Marco Catholic Church

The Catholic Council of Women presented their Traditional May Crowning Ceremony, honoring Our Most Blessed Mother, on this Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021. The May devotions were energized by the four authenticated apparitions of our Blessed Mother. In 1830 Mary appeared to St. Catherine Laboure at Paris, France and instructed her to have the Miraculous Medal struck with the inscription, “Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.” In 1846, she appeared to the children of La Salette, France, and tearfully lamented the lax practice of the faith. In 1858, she appeared to St. Bernadette at Lourdes, identifying herself as the “Immaculate Conception.” Finally, she appeared to the three children at Fatima May 13, 1917, where she instructed the people to pray the rosary daily for peace. One of the earliest apparitions was December 9, 1531 when our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis: The People of God must be consulted before the October 2023 synod of bishops

Pope Francis attends the final session of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon at the Vatican in this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Continuing his efforts to reform the Catholic Church in accordance with the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Francis has approved a new three-stage process for the next gathering of the synod of bishops. Its aim is to involve the whole church at diocesan, national and continental levels through a process of “listening and discernment” on the important theme of synodality: “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.”
Religionnorwichdiocese.org

Laudato Si' Week, May 16-24

Pope Francis invites everyone to participate in the Laudato Si' Week- beginning Monday, May 16 to Monday, May 24, 2021. To celebrate the anniversary of the encyclical on the care for the environment, Laudato Si’, Pope Francis has invited Catholics to participate in a nine-day global campaign of prayer and action from May 16-24. The theme of the week is “everything is connected.”
Religionla-croix.com

Latin American bishops press on with synodal collegiality

Catholic bishops in Latin America continue to stress the evolution of a synodal Church that involves participation of all members, rather than just making decisions based on the Episcopal collegiality. — Several leading figures of the Latin American Episcopal Conference (CELAM) underlined the need to transform the Church in their continent during the bishops' virtual general assembly this week.
Religionwordonfire.org

How “Godzilla vs. Kong” Tracks with Pope Francis and Laudato Si’

On a superficial level, a giant-monster movie like Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) could easily be dismissed as mindless spectacle. Even as a lifelong Godzilla fan, I freely admit that the plot of this latest entry in the franchise is simply bonkers! The suspension of disbelief required to be immersed in the action will likely be unsustainable for less forgiving moviegoers. Most of the human cast is superfluous. Their only task is to provide the exposition necessary to contextualize the intermittent monster battles. Despite all this, I heartily enjoyed the film. Like the previous “Monsterverse” installments, Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), this movie hit the sweet spot of nostalgia for someone who grew up on a steady diet of Japanese giant-monster (kaiju) films and other assorted “creature features.”
ReligionColumbian

Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity

U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952. Since...
Religionheraldcourier.com

MATTINGLY: Communion wars: Doctrine, politics and eternal judgment

Archbishop Joseph Cordileone leads the Archdiocese of San Francisco, a symbolic city in debates about modern American culture. But what matters the most, as tensions rise among Catholic leaders, is that Cordileone is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hometown bishop. Thus, it’s hard for politicos to avoid blunt passages in his new pastoral letter, “Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You.”
Environmentthetablet.org

Bay Ridge Parish Embraces Laudato Si’ With Ministry Focused on Environment

WINDSOR TERRACE — In 2015, Pope Francis, two years into his papacy, penned his second encyclical letter titled, “Laudato Si’, On Care of Our Common Home.”. In it, the pontiff declares the Catholic cause for protecting the planet, based on Scripture. He also asserted that citizens of impoverished countries suffer pollution caused by the production of goods and services consumed in more prosperous nations.
Religionbigpulpit.com

VVEDNESDAY EDITION

1. Requiescat In Pace: Michael Iafrate – Donald R. McClarey, J.D., at The American Catholic. 2. Pope Names Italian-Born Somascan Priest an Auxiliary Bishop in Texas – CNA/NC Register. 3. Addressing ‘Gender Ideology’ & Transgender Issues w/ Compassion, Honesty – Ma. R. Hasson. 4. Crazy, True Story of How the...
MinoritiesPosted by
Upworthy

German priests defy Vatican's rule and conduct ceremonies to bless same-sex marriages

In March this year, the Vatican decreed that Catholic Churches do not have a right to bless same-sex marriages. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) stated that it would be "impossible" for God to "bless sin," reported the BBC. The same was approved by Pope Francis, who was considered to be a progressive thinker prior to this. In response, more than 230 professors of Catholic theology in Germany and other countries where German is spoken had signed a statement protesting the Vatican’s stance. It stated their disapproval of the church's discrimination "against homosexual people and their life plans."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Vatican Blasts U.S. Bishops Over Threats to Ban Biden From Communion

The head of the Vatican’s chief doctrine office has blasted the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops over its threats to ban President Joe Biden from receiving Communion for his abortion-rights policies. In a stern letter, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, wrote that any individual bishop can decide who can and cannot receive Communion, in contrast to the group’s warning that Biden be banned. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., where Biden currently attends Mass, has said he will not ban Biden from any of the archdiocese’s churches. The letter also accused the USCCB of focusing on abortion as if it was the only issue facing American Catholics, writing that their “misleading” attention could “give the impression that abortion and euthanasia alone constitute the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching that demand the fullest accountability on the part of Catholics.”