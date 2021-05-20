newsbreak-logo
Richmond Gets One Step Closer To Making Nation’s First Black-Owned Casino A Reality

By Bruce C.T. Wright
NewsOne
 1 day ago
The capital city of Virginia this week got one step closer to making the country’s first Black-owned casino a reality. Richmond recommended the ONE Casino + Resort to advance to a referendum on casino gaming during Election Day on Nov. 2, the city announced Thursday. The ONE Casino & Resort was proposed by Urban One Inc., a Black-owned business that runs media organizations across the country and is a licensed casino operator in the state of Maryland.

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

