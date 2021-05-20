Richmond Gets One Step Closer To Making Nation’s First Black-Owned Casino A Reality
The capital city of Virginia this week got one step closer to making the country’s first Black-owned casino a reality. Richmond recommended the ONE Casino + Resort to advance to a referendum on casino gaming during Election Day on Nov. 2, the city announced Thursday. The ONE Casino & Resort was proposed by Urban One Inc., a Black-owned business that runs media organizations across the country and is a licensed casino operator in the state of Maryland.newsone.com