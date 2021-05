It’s official, the Sanderson sisters are coming back and fans can expect the wicked witches to cast their spell once again next year. Today, Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 is officially on its way and is scheduled for release on Disney Plus sometime in fall 2022. Those who grew up with the 1993 original have been waiting for this one for a long, long time, so the news that it’s finally happening has sent the internet into meltdown.