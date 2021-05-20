newsbreak-logo
Denver, NC

Authorities: 12 students in NC charged for senior prank

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

DENVER, N.C. (AP) — Twelve North Carolina high school students have been charged for a senior prank that involved putting meat and eggs in the school’s vents, authorities said. The sheriff’s office estimates that the prank caused around $5,000 in damage. Deputies responded to a call on Tuesday about vandalism...

