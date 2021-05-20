newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Watch a preview of Portland-filmed ‘Top Chef Amateurs,’ new cooking competition show

By Kristi Turnquist
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“Top Chef” Portland, which continues Thursdays this season on Bravo, has been putting culinary professionals through their paces, asking them to create dishes that show off their skills and make the most of regional ingredients. That’s standard fare for “Top Chef,” the long-running competition series. But on July 1, non-professionals will get the opportunity to show their stuff when the new “Top Chef Amateurs” premieres.

www.oregonlive.com
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Simmons
Person
Dale Talde
Person
Jennifer Carroll
Person
Kwame Onwuachi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Chef#The New Show#Health Safety#The Amateurs#Culinary Cooking#Home Cooking#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Chef Amateurs#Amateur Chefs#Culinary Professionals#Dishes#Taste#Guest Judges#Portland Judges#Blind Taste Test#Head To Head Challenges#Episodes#Race#Regional Ingredients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Portland, ORColumbian

‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish

PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Portland, ORCNBC

Laura Wheatman Hill

Laura Wheatman Hill lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She teaches English and drama when not living in an apocalyptic dystopia. She has written for Real Simple, Parents, JSTOR Daily, Parent Map, She Knows and others. You can find her at www.laurawheatmanhill.com and on Medium.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Portland Filmmaker Fundraises for Mother of Color: “How can our ancestors help us in this moment?”

In Portland filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone’s in-progress film Mother of Color, protagonist Noelia is a single mother trying to balance career ambitions with caring for her children in a society that doesn’t make things easy for working parents. In one scene, as she is faced with an impossible choice of going to an important job interview or making sure her kids are properly looked after, Noelia senses a metaphysical intervention.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.