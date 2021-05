Somehow, someway, Oklahoma City scored an expansion with the largest retailer in the world. Amazon is building an Amazon 4-Star brick and mortar physical shopping location up in OKC... which goes against the belief that the world has already transferred to a digital shopping world, but then again, anything trendy will succeed, and you can't tell me a bunch of TikToking hipsters won't be lining up to be the first to share their experience with all the people that didn't ask.