Business

Morgan Stanley Promotes Wealth Management Head Andy Saperstein To Potential CEO Successor

By Jason Bisnoff
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Stanley has promoted Andy Saperstein to co-president of the firm, serving alongside Ted Pick in a move that sets the pair up to be first in line to succeed current CEO James Gorman and serves as a bellwether for the increasing importance of wealth management to the New York-based financial services giant.

StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Datadog (DDOG) to Overweight

(Updated - May 21, 2021 3:50 AM EDT)Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh upgraded Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) from Equalweight to Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Bucks Bank Diversity Trend With New Crop of Stars

(Bloomberg) -- After years of talking about the need for more equality on Wall Street, two of the biggest banks just previewed what the finance industry’s next generation of leaders will look like. At Morgan Stanley, they’ll resemble the old guard. Chief Executive Officer James Gorman unveiled his biggest leadership...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Morgan Stanley Announces Redemption of Cushing® MLP High Income Index Exchange Traded Notes

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced today that it will redeem all of its outstanding Cushing® MLP High Income Index ETNs due March 21, 2031 with a CUSIP of 61760E846 (NYSE Arca: MLPY) (the "ETNs”). Morgan Stanley released today the call notice via The Depository Trust Company. The call settlement amount of the ETNs will be determined over a five index-business day period beginning on May 28, 2021 (the "call measurement period”) and will be paid to the investors on June 9, 2021, the third business day after the call measurement period. Accordingly, the last day of trading for each ETN is expected to be June 8, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Matterport Appoints Soohwan Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations

Experienced IR Leader Brings Wealth of Asset Management and Corporate Experience as Matterport Moves Forward With Its Plans to Become a Public Company. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the appointment of Soohwan Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations to lead the company’s IR strategy and execution as it moves forward with its plans to become a publicly listed company. In less than a decade, Matterport has grown to over 250,000 subscribers in over 150 countries, and recently accelerated past the milestone of more than 5 million digitized physical spaces managed on the Matterport platform.
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock Is Trading Above Its Near Term Potential

After a more than 200% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $86 per share, we believe Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) is trading above its near term potential. The bank has seen its stock increase from $28 to $86 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a considerable margin and has gained 26% YTD. The favorable investor sentiment toward MS stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last four quarters mainly due to strong growth in sales & trading and investment banking businesses. Further, it also benefited from a generally positive investor outlook toward U.S. bank stocks in 2021 – benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates.
Businesswtvbam.com

JPMorgan’s new CFO described as pensive Excel expert with a knack for mentoring

(Reuters) – Jeremy Barnum is not the hard-charging, power-hungry type that people often associate with those in the top echelons of Wall Street. Instead, the man who this week became JPMorgan Chase & Co’s finance chief is a studious, detail-oriented person who enjoys mentoring junior staff and does not let his ego get in the way of others’ success, according to half a dozen associates who spoke to Reuters.
Businessadvisorhub.com

J.P. Morgan Advisors Nabs $3.7-Mln UBS Team in Boston

A UBS Wealth Management USA team with $3.7 million in revenue hit the road on Friday to join J.P. Morgan Advisors in the second multi-million dollar Beantown departure from the wirehouse in a week. The Taylor Group, led by 28-year brokerage veteran James Wesley Taylor, joined J.P. Morgan’s traditional brokerage...
Businessmartechseries.com

Confluent Welcomes Larry Shurtz as Chief Revenue Officer

Confluent, Inc., the platform for data in motion, announced that Larry Shurtz has joined the company as its chief revenue officer (CRO) and Alyssa Henry has joined its board of directors. Alyssa has played key roles in the development of some of the more significant technologies of our time—from Amazon S3 to Square’s Seller platform—and will be a welcome addition to Confluent’s board of directors. Larry is a seasoned go-to-market leader with a unique portfolio of experience and will lead Confluent’s global commercial and enterprise sales teams, reporting to Erica Ruliffson Schultz, president of field operations.
Businesschannele2e.com

Macquarie Capital Acquires Wavenet From Beech Tree Investors

Private equity firm Macquarie Capital has acquired British communications firm Wavenet. The company was previously owned by private equity investor Beech Tree, which sold Wavenet to Macquarie for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 276 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A...
Businessbankingdive.com

Morgan Stanley names co-presidents, sets up Gorman succession race

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman announced a raft of promotions Thursday among the bank’s top ranks, stoking speculation that one of four executives will succeed him as chief executive. “I am highly confident one of them will be the CEO in the future,” Gorman, 62, told Bloomberg. Ted Pick, the...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Morgan Stanley shakes up leadership roles

Morgan Stanley unveiled a leadership shakeup that sets up potential successors for CEO James Gorman. Ted Pick, a trading executive at the company, and Andy Saperstein, a wealth-management leader, were name co-presidents of the firm. Gorman, who has led the company for 11 years, plans to stay on for at...
Marketskdal610.com

Morgan Stanley investors back bank directors, executive pay packages

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley shareholders voted overwhelmingly to elect all bank directors and approve the bank’s executive compensation packages, according to a preliminary tally of the shares cast at the firm’s annual meeting on Thursday. Roughly 97% of shares were cast in support of the directors and 96%...
Businesswkzo.com

Deutsche Bank hires top Credit Suisse ECM banker Gruffat

LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank has hired Credit Suisse’s Stephane Gruffat as co-head of equity capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Gruffat was head of the equity capital markets syndicate at Credit Suisse for the EMEA region, and had...
BusinessNew York Post

Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman anoints possible successors

Morgan Stanley’s Chief Executive James Gorman named longtime deputies Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein as co-presidents — setting up a race to succeed him at the helm of the Wall Street giant. Pick, 52, will continue to lead institutional securities but will also be promoted to also oversee Morgan Stanley’s...
Businessefinancialcareers.com

Fun, cerebral, sweary Morgan Stanley trader closer to CEO job

Ted Pick is today one step closer to replacing James Gorman as CEO at Morgan Stanley. The bank announced his promotion to co-president alongside Wealth management boss Andy Saperstein. The expectation is that either Pick or Saperstein will replace James Gorman as CEO. Among traders at Morgan Stanley, 52 year-old...
BusinessFinancial Times

James Gorman shakes up top team at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman on Thursday made a string of leadership changes at the US bank, including promoting two top deputies, Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, to be co-presidents. The elevation of Pick and Saperstein makes them strong candidates to eventually succeed Gorman, who has led the business...
Tenniswealthmanagement.com

Sanctuary Global Recruits Former Tennis Pro from Morgan Stanley

Sanctuary Global, the international wealth management business of Sanctuary Wealth that’s located in Miami, has added former tennis pro Rodolfo “Rudy” Rake to its growing roster of international wealth advisors. Rake, 41, joined Sanctuary from Morgan Stanley where he was a managing director and spent 11 years of his finance...
Businesseminetra.com

Morgan Stanley Reorders Executive Ranks, Setting Up CEO Race

Morgan Stanley on Thursday set up a four-way race to one day succeed Chief Executive James Gorman, elevating a number of senior executives into new roles as part of a broader management reshuffle. Ted Pick, 52, who leads the firm’s investment-banking and trading businesses, and Andy Saperstein, 54, the head...