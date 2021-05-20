I Put Whitney Simmons's Workout App to the Test For 10 Weeks, and I Saw Huge Gains
One of my favorite fitness influencers is Whitney Simmons, a YouTuber and Gymshark athlete known for her cheerleader-like charm, down-to-earth life chats, and killer (but achievable!) workouts. Simmons has gained millions of followers since 2015, when she began posting YouTube videos chronicling her gym-going fitness journey, opening up about how weight training helped improve her mental health after some difficult college years. Over time, she's become a virtual BFF to people everywhere looking to not only get in shape physically, but also to feel good mentally.www.popsugar.com