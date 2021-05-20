Tom Simmons retires after 38 years at La Paz County, longest-serving employee
On February 11th, 2021, the longest serving employee in La Paz County history retired. Tom Simmons, who began his career when the county was first formed in 1983, ended a remarkable 38 years working in the County Public Works Department. When Tom started his career with the county, Ronald Reagan was the President, gas was 96 cents a gallon, the video game Mario Brothers was released and the La Paz County Board of Supervisors was comprised of Maryetta Tsosie (District 1), Don Denton (District 2) and Wayne Sweetland (District 3).www.parkerliveonline.com