Tom Simmons retires after 38 years at La Paz County, longest-serving employee

Yee announced her plans Monday with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.