The slogan for this year’s Biodiversity Day is “We’re part of the solution.” It’s an appropriate slogan because the kind of transformative change necessary to secure the natural life support systems on which we depend will alter all our lives. The scale and scope of the biodiversity crisis and its sister climate crisis are so immense that addressing them requires more than minor adjustments to how our societies and economies function. As part of the solution, we need to embrace the necessity of these changes and demand seismic structural shifts from those with power. To do otherwise is to stay on a path that threatens a million species with extinction, many within decades, and locks in the suffering of millions of people. Unless you’re a monster, the choice is clear.