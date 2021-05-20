Ørsted and Eversource announce partnership with local fishermen

First Block Island, offshore Rhode Island, and now wind farms offshore Europe are experiencing problems with transmission cables requiring millions of dollars of investments. The Block Island offshore wind farm, a 30-megawatt facility off the coast of Rhode Island, found that its high voltage cables that carry electricity to land were not buried deep enough and were being exposed as the seabed was being worn away by tides and storms, making the exposed cables dangerous to swimmers. National Grid and Ørsted, the current owner, are replacing the cable to a greater depth, which state regulators had originally wanted, but were over-ruled by a state board supportive of the project. National Grid, which owns the cable that connects the island to the mainland, will charge customers of the Narragansett Electric Company to fix its portion of the problem. National Grid’s reconstruction cost is expected to be $30 million and it will be recovered through an undetermined surcharge on ratepayers’ bills. Ørsted’s cost, which cannot be passed on, is unknown. This is a costly undertaking.