SPD: Man in custody accused of exposing himself to multiple underage students
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they have a man in custody who is accused of exposing himself to to underage students. Police say 37-year-old Marquis Latrell Abrams, was brought into custody at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and has been charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct third degree and three counts of indecent exposure. Additionally, officials say he faces a breach of trust charge in Florence County.www.abccolumbia.com