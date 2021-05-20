newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

SPD: Man in custody accused of exposing himself to multiple underage students

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they have a man in custody who is accused of exposing himself to to underage students. Police say 37-year-old Marquis Latrell Abrams, was brought into custody at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and has been charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct third degree and three counts of indecent exposure. Additionally, officials say he faces a breach of trust charge in Florence County.

www.abccolumbia.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Sumter, SC
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Spd#Criminal Sexual Conduct#County Police#Indecent Exposure#The Third Man#Sc#Wolo#Spd#Investigators#Driving#Parents#Trust Charge#School#Bus#Students#Faces#Florence County#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sumter, SCabccolumbia.com

Sumter man charged after deputies find him with reportedly stolen metal roofing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged after he was found with metal roofing that was reported stolen from a lot on Donnie Street. Deputies say they arrested 57-year-old Joseph Albert Hilton Jr. on May 13 and charged him with Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less with an enhancement because we has two or more property crime convictions.
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Sumter County, SCWIS-TV

Officials investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Sumter County. Multiple crews responded to a crash on US Highway 378 Eastbound around noon on Saturday. Officials believe the crash occurred in the early morning hours around 5 a.m.. According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, Brian...
Sumter County, SCabccolumbia.com

Sumter County Coroner releases name of driver killed in accident Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the driver involved in a single car accident that happened on Saturday on U.S. Highway 378 East. Officials say 34-year-old Brian Hough, who was pronounced dead on the scene, drove off the left side of the road hitting multiple trees before being found in a ditch. Investigators believe the accident occurred some time around 5 a.m.
Sumter County, SCWIS-TV

Sumter Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has died after a single-vehicle crash, officials say. According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, Carl Barkley, 77, of Sumter died on Monday, May 10. Officials say Barkley swerved to miss a deer on May 3 when he ran off the road...
Sumter County, SCItem

Sumter man, 74, dies in motorcycle wreck

A 74-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 15 North near Lewis Road on May 16. Allen Moffitt, of Sumter, died Prisma Health Richland Hospital, said Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. He was not wearing a helmet. The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., when both a motorcycle...
Sumter, SCWIS-TV

Sumter man accused of stealing tools, charged with grand larceny

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter are searching for a man they say is wanted for taking a truck and attached enclosed trailer which contained various tools. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Henderson, 27, is facing charges of grand larceny, value of $10,000 or more. Officials...
Sumter County, SCItem

Sumter man, 77, dies 1 week after wreck

A 77-year-old Sumter man died at Prisma Health Richland Hospital on May 10 after succumbing to his injuries from a wreck in early May. The accident occurred on May 3 on Camp Mac Boykin Road in the Rimini portion of Sumter County, where Carl Barkley was the driver of a vehicle that attempted to avoid hitting a deer, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. He ran off the road and struck a tree.
Sumter, SCwach.com

Troopers seeking suspect in fatal Sumter hit-and-run of cyclist

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance finding the person or vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run death of a cyclist. The crash happened on May 10 around 10:45 p.m. on Charles Jackson Street. A bicycle was traveling south in the northbound lanes when a vehicle struck...
Sumter, SCSCNow

Public asked to help locate fatal hit-and-run car

SUMTER, S.C. — Troopers are asking for the public's assistance to locate a burgundy or dark-red Ford Mustang with an after-market Ford Raptor grill that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night in Sumter. The driver of the Mustang hit and killed a bicyclist on Charles Jackson Street near...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies looking for man wanted for grand larceny

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for taking someone’s truck and trailer containing various tools. Deputies say 27-year-old Michael Henderson is accused of taking the truck and trailer from the victim’s residence on Catchall Road on May 4. According to officials, the truck and trailer were later recovered, but the tools are still missing.
Sumter County, SCabccolumbia.com

SCHP looking for driver of car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision that killed a man riding a bike. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 59-year-old Patrick Drake was riding his bicycle along Charles Jackson Street when it appears he was struck by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.
Sumter, SCabccolumbia.com

Sumter man arrested in connection with February assault on Belk Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accused of hitting a female victim multiple times on February 10 on Belk Street. Authorities say 21-year-old Divine Keith Kersey was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery, third degree. Deputies say he was later released after meeting the conditions of his bond.