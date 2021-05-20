Wienermobile hits Salt Lake City this week

You've got your Santa Claus and Easter Bunny, but when the Wienermobile hits town, you know it's a big deal.

The famous 27-foot long hot dog-shaped vehicle will make the rounds throughout Salt Lake City this week.

Wienermobile fans who relish the opportunity (see what we did there?) to snap a selfie with the the iconic dog-and-bun on wheels can catch it at the following locations:

FRIDAY : Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (7671 South 3800 West, West Jordan)

: Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (7671 South 3800 West, West Jordan) SATURDAY : Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (3180 South 5600 West, West Valley City)

: Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (3180 South 5600 West, West Valley City) SUNDAY : Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (350 Hope Avenue, Salt Lake City)

If you're a fan of hot dogs and large vehicles, don't miss your chance. The folks at Oscar Mayer says it's a bun-derful experience.