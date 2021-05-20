newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canyonville, OR

Three individuals at Canyonville School test positive for COVID-19

By News Staff
kpic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCANYONVILLE, Ore. — Three individuals at Canyonville School have tested positive for COVID-19, the South Umpqua School District reports. "We are working closely with the Douglas Public Health Network to respond to this news and protect the health of our community," district officials said. "We thank the community and school staff for their diligence in helping to mitigate exposure to COVID-19 and keeping students in school."

kpic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyonville, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Umpqua, OR
Douglas County, OR
Health
Umpqua, OR
Government
County
Douglas County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Douglas County, OR
Government
Douglas County, OR
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Physical Education#Community Health#School Education#School District Officials#Community Education#Canyonville School#Students#Education Guidelines#Parents#Ore#Protocols#People#Symptoms#Handwashing#Privacy#Masks#Upholding Cleaning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

12 MORE POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19 IN COUNTY

12 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Monday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of positive cases is now at 3,319. Of those, 3,159 are people that have received positive test results and 160 are presumptive. There have been 71 deaths. 14 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 8 locally and 6 outside the area. 127 people are in isolation. 255 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 382 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 15 people since Sunday.
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

Douglas County opens mass vaccination clinics to ages 12 and up

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County is making an effort to get teens vaccinated this weekend. There will be a mass vaccination clinic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday for anyone 12 years old and older. Public health officer Bob Dannenhoffer said he understands there is still some vaccination hesitancy among...
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

1 MORE DEATH, 6 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, 1 NEW PRESUMPTIVE

1 more person has died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, 6 more people have received new positive test results, and there is 1 new presumptive case, as of Friday. County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the 71st death was an 85-year old man who passed away on April 3rd. Douglas County was notified the by State of Oregon Vital Records about the death on Thursday.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

MASS VACCINATION CLINIC NOW OPEN TO THOSE OVER AGE 12

Douglas County’s drive through mass vaccination event has expanded to those age 12 and over. The approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s use by those age 12 to 15 has led to the change. A release from the Douglas Public Health Network said those age 12 to 14, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The adult will need to give written consent as well.
Douglas County, ORkpic

UCC looks into partnership with local fire district

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Umpqua Community College board voted to explore a partnership with a local fire district to create a joint fire station for fire science students. Fire District No.2 wants to use the college's nearby station, partly as a resident fire station for students. Fire Chief Rob...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Public Meetings

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment. DRAIN. Wednesday, May 19. North Douglas School District School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St.,...