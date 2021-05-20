newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Convicted murderer dies after being beaten by other inmates

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 1 day ago
An investigation is underway after an inmate who was beaten in a Mid-South prison dies. According to Management & Training Corporation, the company that runs Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs, Torrie Ellis, who was serving a life sentence for capital murder, was beaten by three other inmates in one of the facility’s outdoor walkways May 12. Ellis died at an undisclosed Memphis hospital Thursday. The exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is done. Ellis also was serving 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault, all in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

