Artfeel performance set for June in The Woodlands

By Jeff Forward
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe occasional “night of whimsy” known as Artfeel will make its return on June 30 with another line-up of performance artists dazzling and entertaining attendees at Market Street’s Central Park open space. Nickole Kerner Bobley, who is the founder of Artfeel, said in an email interview that the next iteration...

www.houstonchronicle.com
