Artfeel performance set for June in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- For wine and food lovers, the pandemic put a damper on the annual Wine & Food Week - THE not to be missed event. Period. Organizers got creative and, in 2020, slowly rolled out event-by-event offerings to limited audiences as safety and regulations would allow. As Texas opens up, Wine & Food Week events will roll out all across the calendar in 2021, bringing back beloved events much to the excitement of devotees. Wine & Food Week 2021 returns to The Woodlands for a line-up of multi-faceted events, reuniting scores of culinary talent and drawing avid foodies and wine enthusiasts from across the region. Rooted in a deep affection for all things wine and food, Wine & Food Week, under the direction of Food & Vine Time Productions, will once again raise a glass to master chefs, winemakers, educators and more, hailing from across the region. Experience national and international wines at Ladies of the Vine Luncheon, casual events like Wine Walk at Market Street and Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, and the coveted event for the most serious of aficionados, The Platinum Wine Vault Ultra-Premium Collectors Tasting. More announcements to come.