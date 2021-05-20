newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

UofM to break ground on $24M tennis center in June

By Olivia Gunn
wmcactionnews5.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will break ground on the $24 million Leftwich Tennis Center in Audubon Park in June. Through a partnership wit the City of Memphis, the facility will not only be for Tigers’ men’s and women’s teams, but also for Memphis residents. The Leftwich...

www.wmcactionnews5.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmc#Tenn#Uofm#The University Of Memphis#Tigers#Wmc#June#Memphis Residents#Leftwich#Audubon Park#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
PGA Tour

A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. “We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”
dailymemphian.com

Tigers await word on Syracuse forward transfer’s decision

Highly sought Quincy Guerrier is choosing among Memphis, Oregon, Illinois and Arizona State. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies bump FedExForum capacity ahead of play-in game

The increase in capacity comes after guidance from the Shelby County Health Department. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
Memphis, TNftnnews.com

Memphis Tourism Launches 10-week Outdoor Music Series This Summer

Memphis Tourism, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street, will launch a 10-week outdoor music series “Get Loud!” on Beale Street’s biggest stage in downtown Memphis. The LIVE music series kicks off Saturday, June 5 with GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter PJ Morton at the...
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Grant commits to Tennessee

Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel received a commitment for the 2022 recruiting class on Monday. 2022 offensive lineman prospect Brian Grant announced his commitment to the Vols on Twitter. “Without further ado, I will be committing to play at the University of Tennessee,” Grant said. “Thanks Coach (Glen) Elarbee...
keepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...