Be sure to stop at Maxwell’s Tavern (112 E. South Main St. in Waxhaw) to see the marvelous art exhibit in their window. The art is created by the members of the Waxhaw Arts Council, and it is beautiful. Those exhibiting are: Bonnie Rusinko, Carmen Davidson, Janet Saurcey, Jay Karthikeyan, Katte DeGorter, Patti Dunden, Phil Joachim, and Rusty Gray. Creativity you should not miss! Thanks to Maxwell’s for putting the space to good use for all the world to see.