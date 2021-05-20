newsbreak-logo
DACA clinic set for Saturday in San Gabriel

By Mike Sprague
Los Angeles Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA free clinic by the Immigration Resource Center of San Gabriel Valley to help those with applications fo the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22 at La Casa de San Gabriel Community Center, San Gabriel 203 E. Mission Road, San Gabriel.

