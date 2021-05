Jayne Brandt, of Los Molinos, was named University of San Diego’s Swimmer of the Year Sunday as a freshman. “Jayne has been a wonderful addition to our program this year,” said head swimming coach Mike Keeler. “She started in person training with our team only in January due to COVID and has made strides weekly. She swam in four relays and scored 13th individually in the 100 yard breaststroke at the MPSF Conference Championships. She scored the most points with her individual and relay performances of our team. Looking forward to great things.”