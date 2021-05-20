newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Toning Caffeinated Eye Creams

By Riley von Niessen
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrestigious Canadian cosmetics company Lise Watier offers the 'Lift & Firm Y-Zone Ultra-Firming Lifting Eye Crème,' an effective anti-aging product that's suitable for sensitive skin. With 360 degrees of targeted action, the product works to contour the entire area around the eyes, toning the upper eyelids while it treats the...

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Spruce#Dark Skin#Cosmetics#Canadian#Vegetal Caffeine#Decrease Puffiness#Natural Quinoa Peptide#Eyes#Boreal Spruce Resveratrol#Combat Dark Circles#Jasmine#Time#Image Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionNBC News

Fenty Skin by Rihanna launches new Butta Drop body cream

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Today, Fenty Skin by...
Skin CareSeattle Weekly

Derma Revitalized Review: Must See Anti-Aging Wrinkle Cream?

Are pre-mature signs of aging getting the best of you? For some, such signs reflect their existence and accomplishments in life, but unfortunately, not everyone perceives them this way. In fact, the presence of wrinkles and fine lines alone might be disheartening for those who want to keep the impeccable skin of their youth.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hawaiian Eye Creams

The Hanalei Kona Peptide Hawaiian Eye Cream is a creamy balm solution that spotlights powerful peptides, Hawaiian botanicals and coffee from nutrient-dense volcanic soil. The concentrated eye cream melts into skin, energizes with caffeine and melts to deliver deep hydration to smooth fine lines, reduce puffiness and dark circles. The...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Natasha Denona Mindful (374CP) Cream-Powder Eye Shadow

Natasha Denona Mindful (374CP) is a moderately warm-toned, medium-dark brown with a satin finish. It is an eyeshadow that is permanent in this palette: Zendo. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Mindful (374CP) is a rich, medium-dark brown with strong, warm orange undertones...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Triple-Caffeine Canned Coffees

The Death Wish Coffee World’s Strongest Latte is a new ready-to-drink product from the brand that is sure to come as a welcome addition to those looking for a way to drastically boost their energy levels. The drink comes in eight-ounce serving sizes, which are each made with high-quality organic ingredients and 300mg of caffeine each. This is reported to be three-times higher than what you'll find in the average cup of coffee to make it well-suited to those who have a penchant for large doses of caffeine.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Deodorant Creams

Berlin-based brand i+m partners with Quadpack to launch its new sustainable deodorant cream. The Rose Deodorant Cream is the newest addition to the German cosmetic brand's WE REDUCE! line, which focuses on sustainability and mindful beauty. The product is packaged in a sustainably innovative 30ml jar made with bio-based compostable...
Skin CarePosted by
Health

7 Natural Sunscreens That Really Work, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sunscreen is a must year-round, but it’s especially important during the summer when outdoor adventures expose us to more UV rays than we’d face indoors. If you’re conscious of the ingredient labels on your skincare products, you may find yourself in search of an all-natural option that keeps your skin protected from the sun. But believe it or not, ‘all natural’ is not an FDA-regulated term, so the reality of what it means can vary from product to product, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist. In her eyes, ‘natural’—in terms of sunscreen—implies that the product uses mostly physical blockers (read: mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) and contains less additives, she explains.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

SPF Hand Creams

Supergoop!'s Handscreen is an SPF hand cream helps to deliver essential nourishment and protection to one of the most vulnerable spots on the body. The brand describes the hydrating hand cream with SPF 40 as "the very first preventative hand cream that's also super hydrating" and it's packed with benefits from antioxidants and natural oils.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Skin-Caring Tanning Serums

Scientia's Sunshine & Sea HA + Vit D Aqua Tanning Serum uses a blend of naturally derived tanning actives to create a bronzed glow, all the while leaving skin more nourished and hydrated than before. Some of the key components of the product are Vitamin D-rich shiitake extract, plumping hyaluronic acid, sea algae, birch bark extract and prickly pear seed oil, so that skin doesn't only appear sunkissed, it's also enriched with antioxidant protection.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Whipped Oil Body Creams

Fenty Skin's Butta Drop is a whipped oil body cream that's made up of nearly 25% butters and oils to provide instant and long-lasting hydration. The product boasts a rich, thick texture that melts as it's applied to skin, and its non-sticky formula creates lasting moisturization, a smooth feel and a subtle sheen.
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

Three Tips for Speeding Up Nail Growth, According to Dermatologists

The goal of getting strong and healthy nails is an attainable one. If you're experiencing slow nail growth or dealing with brittle, easily broken nails, learning how to grow them faster is likely important to you. As it turns out, there are things—some within our control, others not—that prevent speedy nail growth. Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, says to consider the following factors when it comes to how fast (or slow) your nails are growing: physical stress on the body (such as an illness, virus, or surgery), dietary changes, vitamin deficiencies, and certain medications are all part of the equation and could cause some sort of trauma to our nail beds, hindering quick nail growth. "It is important to remember that nails grow slowly, about three millimeters per month," says Dr. Garshick. "[It] can take up to six months for a fingernail to grow in."
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Loose Powder Sunscreens

Laboratoire Dr Renaud, a premium skincare, makeup, and hair brand that offers 100% Canadian products, has announced the release of its loose powder sunscreen. Ideal for those with oiler skin types who struggle to protect their skin in the sun without clogging their pores or ruining their makeup, the powder sunscreen is designed to mattify and shield the skin from UV rays at the same time. As the product can be applied over bare skin and on top of makeup, it's also well-suited to those just looking for some added protection on sunny days. The product is made with powerful antioxidants and flavonoids extracted from jasmine, making for a versatile formula that's designed with even the most sensitive of skin types in mind.
Skin Carefashionisers.com

How to Find a Beauty Cream That Targets Your Skin Concerns

Once upon a time, you entered a store dedicated to beauty products so that you could find an exceptional beauty cream—one targeted to your concerns. You felt hopeful at first, but the feeling was fleeting as you stared down rows of products that all started to look and sound the same. You probably purchased one but weren’t entirely sure it was what you needed, but you drove all that way so why not?
Skin CareEssence

Is Retinol Good For The Skin? The Experts Explain

When it comes to skincare, we take ingredients very seriously. We need all the tea about oils, serums, gels, washes, or any given product for that matter, before it becomes a part of our skincare routine. With so many products and options on the market, it’s hard to navigate and decipher exactly what works for our skin without extensive research—and a lot of trial and error usually occurs.
Skin CareMedicalXpress

How to combat the effects of aging on your skin

While it's often hard to appreciate our aging skin, it does tell a story. It speaks of our family heritage: Genetic code mostly drives the development of lines. It can also say something about our lives, like how we enjoyed the great outdoors or used facial expressions to show feelings.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Caffeinated Kefir Drinks

Biotiful is bringing a duo of ready-to-drink kefir-based beverages to consumers in the UK with the launch of its Kefir + Coffee range, which comes in two deliciously caffeinated flavors: Mocha and Latte. As Biotiful explains, "A UK first, the latest launch combines creamy British cultured milk Kefir and rich...
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

The Best New Supplements for Better Skin and Hair

The beauty supplement category has been heavily trending in the last few years, with innovative gummies, powders, capsules or beverages that say they deliver younger-looking skin, healthier hair and overall better well-being. These latest incarnations are the best new ingestibles to try that promise to boost the results of your daily skin- and hair-care routines.
Skin CareThe Guardian

Vitamin C meets silymarin: a breakthrough for oily, blemish-prone skin?

Upgrading or starting a skincare routine can feel overwhelming, especially for those of us with complex skin needs. There are seemingly infinite options, all claiming to hold the secret to achieving your very best skin. There’s a huge range of environmental aggressors that affect the skin, too – UV damage, cigarette smoke, pollution, central heating and air conditioning can all leave the skin looking dull, with signs of premature ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. And that’s before we even consider what’s going on inside our bodies – hormonal fluctuations, stress, anxiety and lack of sleep can also wreak havoc on our skin.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Lavender-Scented Foot Peel Masks

The Soft Touch foot peel mask is being rolled out in a new scent option to offer consumers with a more fragrant experience when using the personal care product. Featuring a new lavender scent, the foot mask contains a blend of extracts from botanicals along with apple, aloe vera and lemon ingredients that will work to remove dead skin as well as repair cracked heels. The product works by being worn for an hour and will see the feet start to peel and reveal fresher looking skin in seven to 14 days.