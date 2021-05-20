Toning Caffeinated Eye Creams

The goal of getting strong and healthy nails is an attainable one. If you're experiencing slow nail growth or dealing with brittle, easily broken nails, learning how to grow them faster is likely important to you. As it turns out, there are things—some within our control, others not—that prevent speedy nail growth. Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, says to consider the following factors when it comes to how fast (or slow) your nails are growing: physical stress on the body (such as an illness, virus, or surgery), dietary changes, vitamin deficiencies, and certain medications are all part of the equation and could cause some sort of trauma to our nail beds, hindering quick nail growth. "It is important to remember that nails grow slowly, about three millimeters per month," says Dr. Garshick. "[It] can take up to six months for a fingernail to grow in."