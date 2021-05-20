newsbreak-logo
Hellertown, PA

Olden Days, 1918: Hellertown Postmaster Dies in ‘Friendly Tussle’

By Josh Popichak
sauconsource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever driven on Harwi Street in Hellertown? If you have, you may have noticed the unusual name, which was shared by one of Hellertown’s former postmasters. Harry Harwi was 36 years old and serving in that capacity in January 1918, when horseplay inside a borough social club prematurely ended both his career and his life. It’s unclear if the small side street is named for him, but it would only be fitting if it were. In what may have been unusual at the time, Harwi’s widow was appointed his successor shortly after his death. At that time, American women still had not been granted the right to vote.

