Dunn County Board Meeting for 5/19/2021

Dunn County will hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 13 from 1 to 6 pm. Advanced registration is available and walk-ins will be welcome. Individuals will have a choice of J&J Janssen or Pfizer Vaccine. This will be the first clinic at which 12-15 year olds may be vaccinated with parental consent. 16 and 17 year olds are also able to get the vaccine and parental/guardian consent is required. UW-Stout will be hosting the clinic at the multipurpose gym. Parking will be free and readily available on campus. Paperwork is available on the Dunn County website https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/covidvaccines, to print and fill out prior to your appointment. Janssen (18 years and older, one dose): https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php... Pfizer (16 years and older, those aged 16-17 must be accompanied by a parent for consent; must be available for 2nd dose in 3 weeks: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php...