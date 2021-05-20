newsbreak-logo
Dunn County, WI

Dunn County Board Meeting for 5/19/2021

By Steve Hanson
WisCommunity
 1 day ago

The Dunn County Board has approved a resolution calling for 100% carbon-neutral energy in the county by the year 2050. The discussion on this item begins at 46:00 in the attached video. This resolution sets a goal for the county to lower their dependence on fossil fuels, and to increase sustainability in the county. The resolution itself begins on page 82 of the attached meeting packet.

Menomonie, WI
WisCommunity is your local news source for the Wisconsin Chippewa Valley.

