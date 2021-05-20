newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette City Council approves emergency ordinance for drainage

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DuAV_0a6BbhoN00

The Lafayette City Council held an emergency meeting on Thursday where it approved an ordinance moving more than $20 million dollars into the Public Works Department for drainage and maintenance projects after severe weather caused widespread flooding across the city.

The council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance declaring a public emergency in regard for the need for drainage caused by this week's severe weather that moved $15,754,000 from the city's general fund and $4,296,000 from the capital improvement fund into the Public Works Department for emergency drainage measures. The funds total $20,050,00.

The funding will go toward projects including spot dredging the Vermilion River in areas identified as "hot spots" such as Ill Des Cannes, Coulee Mine and Bayou Tortue near the Lafayette Airport.

According to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, the city does not have permission to dredge the full Vermilion River, it can dredge the river in certain areas inside the city limits. He said that surveys of the river have already been completed, and that Fenstermaker has also completed sonar scans of the bottom of the river that show buildup of material at Ill Des Cannes and Coulee Mine.

Guillory said that the spot dredging would not pose a threat to neighboring parishes such as Vermilion Parish south of Lafayette Parish, who have stated their concern that any dredging of the Vermilion River could increase the amount of water it would receive during a flood event.

"We're bringing it back to its natural state," said Guillory. "It's what God gave us and it's what man messed up."

The funds will also update the city's fleet of flusher trucks that work on underground draining. One truck will be retired and a brand new truck will be added for a total of five flusher trucks.

The emergency declaration from the city council will also expedite the usual process for the maintenance and drainage projects and cut down the time to get in equipment such as the flusher trucks.

"We all have been looking at a maintenance project such as spot dredging," said Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux. "The surveys are done and we have information that says we know where we need to be. So, we quantify that and getting moving on this is probably the highest priority project that we think will certainly serve a lot of people in the city."

Nepveaux said that after looking at "heat maps" when they surveyed the bottom of the Vermilion River, they saw certain materials that could be removed.

Nepveaux says that Coulee Mine is the worst area along the Vermilion River with shallow water that makes in difficult to navigate by vessel.

Nepveaux called this project Phase 1 and said that the Public Works Department would do as much as they can with the funding and move as quickly as possible with the maintenance projects.

He said he estimates the process to begin within the next 30-45 days, if not sooner.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Drainage#State Council#State Of Emergency#Capital City#Ill Des Cannes#Coulee Mine#The City Council#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe#Facebook Follow#Lafayette Airport#Vermilion Parish#River#Widespread Flooding#Bayou Tortue#Flusher Trucks#Shallow Water#Severe Weather#Buildup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Scott FD urges caution when clearing culverts of debris

The Scott Fire Department is urging Acadiana residents to use caution while cleaning out culverts following this week's severe weather. While many have been cleaning out culverts to help clear debris and aid in drainage, Scott FD says there are several hazards involved. One hazard is the possibility of digging up or causing damage to a gas line, either by hand or with machinery.
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

FEMA provides steps to take when assessing flood damage

Flooding in South Louisiana has been a major concern over the past week. Torrential rainfall across the state has caused damage to homes, businesses and property. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing Louisiana residents with steps to follow when dealing with the affects flooding.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Lafayette Parish and Municipality Sandbag Locations

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced sandbag locations as Acadiana braces for a week of relentless rain. From Lafayette Consolidated Government's Facebook page - As rain is expected in the region this week, sandbags are available for Lafayette Parish residents. • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North...
Lafayette Parish, LAkadn.com

Sand Bags available for Lafayette Parish residents

Lafayette Consolidated Government announcing sand bags are available for residents. Sand bags are available at the locations below:. • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue) • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville. Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. • Please limit sandbags to...
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Lafayette Fire Department promotes its first female division chief

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Fire Department is announcing the promotion of its first African American female division chief, Chief Antoinette Gerald. Chief Gerald will take over the Communications Division after 23 years of service. She previously served as the second-in-command of the same division, which is responsible for overseeing fire dispatch for the City of Lafayette and surrounding municipalities in Lafayette Parish.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
The Current Media

Is the tide turning for North Lafayette?

When it rains it pours. That’s, of course, literally true in Louisiana but figuratively true over the last month in North Lafayette. Several high profile economic development headlines have come out of the area. The latest: a local e-commerce company is taking over vacant Walmart Supercenter building on the Thruway.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette Fire division chief makes history

The Lafayette Fire Department has announced the promotion of its first African American female division chief, Chief Antoinette Gerald. Chief Gerald will take over the Communications Division after 23 years of service. She previously served as the second-in-command of the same division, which is responsible for overseeing fire dispatch for the City of Lafayette and surrounding municipalities in Lafayette Parish.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.