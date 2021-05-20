Malawi Burns Nearly 20,000 Expired AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses
Malawi’s government on Wednesday burned 19,610 expired doses of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. A batch of 102,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Malawi on March 26 through a program led by the African Union (A.U.) and the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). The batch expired on April 13, however, just 18 days after its arrival. While Malawi managed to administer 80 percent of the 102,000-dose batch before it expired, state health officials said Wednesday they did not have enough time to use all of the vaccines before their expiration date.www.breitbart.com