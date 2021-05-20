newsbreak-logo
Jury returns guilty verdict in decades-old Wilmington rape case

Star News Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man will be in prison until he's at least in his late 80s after being found guilty of raping a woman 25 years ago. After deliberating for nearly five hours, the jury convicted Wayne Soller of second-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced 24-to-30 years in prison for the crimes.

