On Your Side Investigation: Closer look at policing, arrest policies for Ala. law enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. His death prompted a national call for police reform. In May, WBRC launched an On Your Side investigative series examining changes in local policing prompted by Floyd’s death. We filed 11 public record requests with local law enforcement agencies to learn more about their use-of-force policies for our first installment.www.wbrc.com