newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chandler, AZ

Girl apparently drowns in pool at Chandler apartment complex

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a 7-year-old girl who apparently drowned in an apartment complex’s swimming pool in Chandler, police said Thursday.

A resident walking past the community swimming pool saw an unresponsive child in the water around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the fence surrounding the pool was closed and it’s unclear how the child entered the area and how long she had been in the water.

They said she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse when rescuers pulled her out of the water.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the child was alone in the pool area and her parents were in their apartment.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Chandler, AZ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Apartment Complex#Pulse#Police#Rescuers#Accident#Pool Play#Ariz#Ap#Walking#Breathing#Foul Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Albany, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

2 dead, 5 injured in separate daytime shootings in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were killed and five others were injured by gun fire in two separate shootings in Albany on Friday. Police responded to a shooting at 2:30 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back, Police Chief Eric Hawkins said at an evening press conference. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, Hawkins said.
pinalcentral.com

Man indicted for first degree murder following chase that killed Chandler officer

PHOENIX — The man accused of hitting and killing a Chandler Police officer and critically injuring a Gilbert Police officer during a high speed chase that began in Eloy last month has been indicted. Jonathon J. Altland Jr., 25, is charged with first degree murder, unlawful flight from law enforcement,...
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX -- An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. 'œI did not kill anybody,' Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Search underway for man who disappeared at Saguaro Lake

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a search at Saguaro Lake in Mesa after a man dove into the water and never resurfaced. When deputies responded to the Dive Rock area of the lake around 3 p.m., they were unable to locate the man, officials said. A...
Chandler, AZKOLD-TV

Four men arrested for violent altercation at Chandler mall months ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four men are now behind bars in connection to a violent altercation at a Chandler mall in March. Investigators said 23-year-old Andrew Courtney of Sierra Vista was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, according to AZ Family.
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise. The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
Chandler, AZABC 15 News

Four arrests made after stabbing at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — Four arrests have been made after an altercation and stabbing at a Chandler mall in March. Officers say on March 12, two groups of men began fighting inside the mall on the lower northwest level and during the fight, one of the men began stabbing the other group of men with a knife. Police say the man was with two other men who were also involved in the fight.
Gilbert, AZAZFamily

Man accused of killing Chandler police officer indicted on 30+ charges

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of stealing a pickup truck and then leading law enforcement on a chase that killed a Chandler police officer and severely injured a Gilbert police officer late last month has been indicted. A grand jury handed down 32 charges against Jonathan Altland Jr. on Wednesday. They include first-degree murder, 20 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (class 2 felonies), unlawful flight from law enforcement, first-degree burglary, endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (class 3 felonies) and four counts of disorderly conduct (misdemeanors).
Chandler, AZwranglernews.com

Man accused in Chandler officer’s death indicted on 28 felony counts

A Maricopa County Grand Jury on May 12 indicted the man accused of fatally injuring a Chandler police officer and critically injuring a Gilbert police officer after leading several law-enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase April 29 from Eloy to Gilbert that involved gunfire. Jonathon J. Altland Jr., 25, of...
Chandler, AZpinalcentral.com

Chandler man faces charges after allegedly threatening PCSO deputy

SAN TAN VALLEY — A Chandler man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Pinal County Sheriff’s deputy who was eating at a restaurant. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Brandon S. Valentine, 23, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Chandler, AZABC 15 News

Valley non-profit helps police officers dealing with trauma

A Valley foundation is helping local law enforcement cope with daily trauma brought on by the job. Under the Shield is a nonprofit dedicated to helping police officers battle stress. President and Founder Susan Simmons created the foundation when she saw a need to help officers deal with trauma and prevent suicides.
Chandler, AZAhwatukee Foothills News

Chandler officer’s heart, faith remembered

Slain Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar’s big heart, steadfast Christian faith and diligent service were recalled Saturday as he was laid to rest nine days after he was struck and killed by a cornered truck thief. Family, friends and scores of law enforcement officers gathered at Compass Christian Church to...
Gilbert, AZgilbertsunnews.com

Arrest report describes harrowing encounter

A Tolleson man accused of ramming a stolen car into a group of officers, killing Chandler Officer Christoper Farrar and severely injuring a Gillbert officer, remains in jail on a $3-million cash bail. Jonathon J. Altland, Jr., 25, faces a first-degree murder charge of Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar, 50. A...
Chandler, AZgilbertsunnews.com

Officer’s death ‘a big loss for our community’

Two days after Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed by a wanted fugitive, hundreds of mourners assembled outside Compass Christian Church to remember a friend who was described as a hero, warrior and all-around good guy. Plenty of candles were lit and tears were shed as friends of Officer...