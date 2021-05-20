Girl apparently drowns in pool at Chandler apartment complex

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a 7-year-old girl who apparently drowned in an apartment complex’s swimming pool in Chandler, police said Thursday.

A resident walking past the community swimming pool saw an unresponsive child in the water around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the fence surrounding the pool was closed and it’s unclear how the child entered the area and how long she had been in the water.

They said she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse when rescuers pulled her out of the water.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the child was alone in the pool area and her parents were in their apartment.