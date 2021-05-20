newsbreak-logo
Markets

Cat Token (CAT) Trading 27% Lower Over Last 7 Days

By Lorenzo Tanos
 1 day ago

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $996,759.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

