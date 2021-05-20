Cat Token (CAT) Trading 27% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $100,878.81 and approximately $409.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.