Heading into Wednesday’s game down in Dunedin, Boston was in danger of losing the top spot in the American League East. This game was coming on the heels of an all-around beatdown on Tuesday, and they were looking to put that one behind them as quickly as possible. They couldn’t have done it any more quickly. The Red Sox jumped out to the early lead and never looked back, with Garrett Richards getting some help from his defense and working out of trouble all night to put together a solid outing. All in all, it’s exactly the answer to Tuesday they needed to show.