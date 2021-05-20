newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 vaccine distribution update from Washington State Department of Health

 1 day ago

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with our COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts. As of May 17, more than 6,424,110 doses of vaccine have been given across the state, which is nearly 84% of the 7,664,240 doses that have been delivered to our providers and federal partnership programs. More than 47% of people in Washington 16 years and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 59% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard under the vaccines tab, which is updated three times per week.

