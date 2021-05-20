newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, NC

Authorities: 12 students in NC charged for senior prank

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DENVER, N.C. (AP) — Twelve North Carolina high school students have been charged for a senior prank that involved putting meat and eggs in the school’s vents, authorities said. The sheriff’s office estimates that the prank caused around $5,000 in damage.

Deputies responded to a call on Tuesday about vandalism at East Lincoln High School in Denver, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

School officials reported that buses and some areas inside the school building were covered with a sticky substance and glitter. Some type of meat and eggs were found in the HVAC system on the roof of the school.

Officials said school security video helped identify the students involved.

Warrants were issued for eight students who are 18 and juvenile petitions were filed against four younger ones, according to the sheriff’s office. The students were charged with trespassing, breaking and entering, and injury to property.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NC
Denver, NC
Education
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
Denver, NC
Government
Lincoln County, NC
Government
Lincoln County, NC
Education
City
Denver, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Prank#Vandalism#County Officials#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#High School Students#East High School#Ap#East Lincoln High School#Authorities#School Officials#N C#Juvenile Petitions#Trespassing#School Security Video#Warrants#Buses#Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Prank
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

2 dead, 5 injured in separate daytime shootings in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were killed and five others were injured by gun fire in two separate shootings in Albany on Friday. Police responded to a shooting at 2:30 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back, Police Chief Eric Hawkins said at an evening press conference. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, Hawkins said.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Grand jury declines to indict Texas officer in killing

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man who rushed toward him during a mental health call. The case was presented Wednesday to a Bell County grand jury, which declined to indict Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras, police said Friday.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Alleged drug trafficker extradited to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities arrested an alleged international drug trafficker Friday in Los Angeles after he was extradited from France, prosecutors said. Jose Guillermo Grosso Gamez, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport. He is expected to be arraigned Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Winston-salem, NCRegister Citizen

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Lincoln County, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Charge Former East Lincoln High School Student With Communicating Threats

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police say a former East Lincoln High School student has been charged with communicating threats after posting death threats to social media. Former student Amon Stevens, 18, is charged with communicating threats and is being held under a $10,000 bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center for his involvement in this case, according to a news release.
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.