The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 34: Narada Michael Walden & Tony Coleman Part 2

moderndrummer.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, Narada Michael Walden continues his two-part interview with Tony Coleman. Tony talks about working with various artists including Johnnie Taylor, how he finds musical inspiration, and more. Audio.

www.moderndrummer.com
