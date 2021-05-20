The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 34: Narada Michael Walden & Tony Coleman Part 2

Frank Portman is better-known to listeners as “Dr. Frank,” the musical moniker the singer, guitarist, and founding member of The Mr. T Experience has used for close to four decades. Over the course of the seminal Berkeley punk project’s long and accomplished run, the band has managed more than a dozen releases, performed all over the U.S. and Europe, and shared the stage with some legendary acts. Even though there have been lengthy breaks and lineup changes through the years, The Mr. T Experience and its ever-present leader are still releasing music, playing shows to packed rooms (in pre-pandemic times, at least), and influencing new generations of musicians along the way.