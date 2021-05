When you’ve got six figures to drop on a luxury item, it can be difficult to choose an extravagance. Allow us to suggest Mercedes-AMG’s hulking GLS63, an SUV with seats for seven and a ferocious twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood. Yes, it looks almost exactly like the 10Best Trucks and SUVs-winning Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class on which it is based, but one stomp on the accelerator will drive that other SUV from your mind. The GLS63’s performance comes almost without sacrifice; its cabin is lined in leather and equipped with all the luxury amenities. It’s the perfect chariot for turning daily errands into joy rides.