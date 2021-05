Denny Hamlin had recorded two of his seven wins in 2020 through the first 10 races of the season. Despite being the current points leader this season, he has yet to come away with a checkered flag. Hamlin, who won this race last year, will look to end the drought when he participates in the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 40-year-old has come close to notching his first win of the season a number of times, as he's posted eight top-five finishes, including a runner-up performance two weeks ago at Richmond.