newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William and Prince Harry Criticize Princess Diana’s BBC ‘Panorama’ Interview After Investigation

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Prince William and Prince Harry responded to the results of an investigation into Princess Diana’s famous 1995 BBC Panorama interview.

Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years

“It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full — which are extremely concerning — that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the royal family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the programme; and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation,” William, 38, said in a statement on Thursday, May 20, of British judge John Anthony Dyson’s findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06H8KS_0a6BWF6q00
Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry. Shutterstock (3)

The Duke of Cambridge blamed the sit-down for tension between Diana and Prince Charles. “It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others,” he noted. “It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

He continued: “But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.”

William asserted that the interview “holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again” since it “effectively established a false narrative” about Diana’s life. “These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too,” he concluded.

Harry, 36, shared his own statement with Us Weekly on Thursday. “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” he said. “To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse — are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network or one publication.”

He added: “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

Dyson released his report on Thursday into whether BBC reporter Martin Bashir deceived his way into securing the interview after showing Diana’s brother Charles Spencer falsified documents. According to the findings, the network “fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark.” BBC apologized for its role in the tell-all, while Bashir expressed remorse but maintained that he is “immensely proud” of the interview.

Diana notably spoke out about a range of topics during the sit-down, including Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. The former couple separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996. After Diana’s 1997 death following a car accident, the Prince of Wales, now 72, married the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, in 2005.

William told Us in November 2020 that the independent investigation was “a step in the right direction,” as Harry was criticized by some for not speaking out on the matter.

William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth,” a source revealed in December 2020. “For William this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all too.”

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#British Royal Family#Uk#Bbc Panorama#Royally Us#Duke#Lord Dyson#Cambridge#Cornwall#Bbc Employees#Investigative Journalists#Remorse#Wales#Fuelled Paranoia#Fake Documents#Investigating Complaints#False Claims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Charles 'has only met his grandson Archie twice' - while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can count their meetings with the two-year-old birthday boy 'easily on one hand'

There was surprise and delight when the royals issued public birthday greetings to little Archie on social media as he turned two this week. Behind the scenes, however, palace officials found themselves in an uncomfortable position after finding they didn't have an up-to-date picture of Harry and Meghan's son to accompany their posts.
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince William Receives His 1st Vaccine Dose After His Secret Battle With COVID-19

Spreading awareness! Prince William took to social media to share that he got the vaccine for the coronavirus after previously battling the illness last year. “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” William, 38, tweeted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account on Thursday, May 20. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”
Entertainmentkticradio.com

Martin Bashir ‘deceived and induced’ to secure BBC interview with Princess Diana, report finds

(LONDON) — The British Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday published its much-anticipated report into how Martin Bashir secured his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana. The report found Bashir “deceived and induced” Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, to get the Panorama interview with Diana, during which the late princess famously claimed...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry's Planned Trip to the U.K. for Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling Is in "Serious Doubt" Now

Following his visit to the United Kingdom in April for Prince Philip's funeral, new reports suggest Prince Harry may not return home this summer as many expected he would. Harry was widely expected to travel home for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, that's set to debut at Kensington Palace in London on July 1, which would have been Diana's 6oth birthday.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia

The Duke of Cambridge has said it brought him “indescribable sadness” that Martin Bashir’s BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, had “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life. Prince William blamed the "failures" of BBC bosses for the harm done to...
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Fail With MWX Foundation

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex just sent out another signal that they are blowing off any lingering ties they have to Britain. In a move that shows they are effectively done with the country they abandoned a long time ago, they have shuttered their UK-based Sussex Royal company.
U.K.kentlive.news

The Queen has a 'favourite son' and it's caused a royal rift

Whether they admit it or not every parent has a favourite child. Apparently, even the Queen. To outsiders, the Royal Family looks like something out of a fairytale with rich titles and estates galore. However, as a recent Channel 5 documentary explored, the Queen is a parent just like any...